Idaho coronavirus latest: 10 deaths, 1,105 confirmed cases, Ada County has 402 cases

Idaho's number of deaths and cases of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, continue to climb amid a worldwide pandemic.
New confirmed Idaho cases, closures and resources to help are announced every day.
Facts:
- We are constantly updating our interactive map and timeline tracking the confirmed COVID-19 cases in Idaho, with a county-by-county breakdown
- Idaho Gov. Brad Little has issued a 21-day stay-at-home order, beginning March 25, for the entire state. Everyone should do their part to prevent the spread of coronavirus, but essential businesses will be open.
Latest Idaho coronavirus updates:
Sunday, April 5
In case you missed it, an Idaho doctor claimed she was fired after attempting to wear a mask in a Boise hospital.
5:06 p.m. - The state releases latest data on confirmed cases in Idaho
The state of Idaho released its latest number of confirmed cases statewide, There are now 1,102 confirmed cases in Idaho, according to our tracking of data released by the state and individual health districts. Ada County now has 402 confirmed cases, while Canyon County has 101.
According to the state, 77 people have been hospitalized and 10,995 people have been tested. Ten people have died from COVID-19.
3:37 p.m. - Kootenai County now has 42 confirmed cases
