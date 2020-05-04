Idaho coronavirus latest: 10 deaths, 1,082 confirmed cases, Ada and Canyon counties have over 480 cases combined

See the latest on the COVID-19 outbreak news in Idaho as we work together to separate facts from fear.

BOISE, Idaho — (Scroll down for the latest news updates.)

Idaho's number of deaths and cases of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, continue to climb amid a worldwide pandemic.

Facts:

Latest Idaho coronavirus updates:

Sunday, April 5

In case you missed it, an Idaho doctor claimed she was fired after attempting to wear a mask in a Boise hospital.

3:37 p.m. - Kootenai County now has 42 confirmed cases

See a county-by-county case breakdown in our interactive map and timeline.

Saturday, April 4

5:08 p.m. - The latest number of confirmed cases from the state were released, there are now 1,078 confirmed cases

4:58 p.m. - Caribou County has first confirmed case

1:54 p.m. - Idaho's confirmed number of cases reaches 1,025. Ada County confirmed cases is now up to 360, according to Central District Health.

11:20 a.m. - Tamarack Resort announced limited resort access through May 1

Although recreation and restaurant operations were suspended on March 17, Tamarack Resort announced on Saturday that the resort will have limited access through May 1. No guest access will be allowed at this time.

Guests who purchased lodging and event tickets for the beginning of May will be refunded in full if the reopening is further delayed, according to a press release.

9:28 a.m. - Idaho Fish and Game Commission temporarily suspends nonresident license and tag sales

IFG has temporarily suspended several types of nonresident fishing and hunting licenses and tags effective immediately. The temporary suspension will go into effect immediately and will remain in place until Idaho public health orders are consistent with sale protocol, according to an IDFG press release.

Coronavirus resources:

Closures:

Facts not fear: More on coronavirus