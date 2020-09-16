Idaho committee OKs $150 million for education funding

The money will come from the state's $1.25 billion share of the $2.2 trillion federal coronavirus rescue package.

BOISE, Idaho — An Idaho committee on Tuesday approved spending $150 million to help educate students.

The Coronavirus Financial Advisory Committee on Tuesday followed Republican Gov. Brad Little's earlier request and approved spending $100 million to replace a similar amount that Little cut earlier in 2020 due to pandemic-related budgetary concerns.

Of the approved money, $50 million will go toward helping parents purchase educational materials including computers and other services.

