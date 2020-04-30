Idaho committee approves $150 million of coronavirus rescue money for local governments

The funding is part of Idaho's $1.25 billion share of the package approved by the U.S. Congress and President Trump.

BOISE, Idaho — A committee helping oversee Idaho's share of the federal government's $2.2 trillion coronavirus rescue package has voted to distribute some of the money to local governments based on population.

The Coronavirus Financial Advisory Committee also on Wednesday unanimously approved caps on how much state agencies will receive.

The recommendations that add up to about $150 million now go to Republican Gov. Brad Little for his consideration. Little earlier this month formed the 14-member committee that's headed by his budget chief, Alex Adams.

When money starts coming out of the $1.25 billion fund, it will appear on the new Transparent Idaho website.

Gov. Little is scheduled to discuss plans for reopening more of Idaho's economy on Thursday, the same day the statewide stay-at-home order is set to expire. That news conference is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. It will be streamed live on KTVB.COM and the KTVB YouTube channel.

