Idaho business leaders call on public to take COVID-19 pandemic seriously

More than 70 business leaders wrote an open letter to the people of Idaho, asking everyone to practice personal responsibility to help slow the spread of the virus.

BOISE, Idaho — More than 70 Idaho business leaders have published an open letter to the people of the state, calling on Idahoans to take the necessary precautions against COVID-19.

In one part, the letter specifically addresses the people who refuse to take precautions to contain the virus.

“Those who oppose taking simple precautions to contain this deadly virus say they infringe on their freedoms and violate the Idaho Constitution,” the letter states. “As business leaders, we believe strongly in personal freedom, but we also realize that with freedom comes personal responsibility.

The letter also pointed out some concerning numbers, specifically, that Idaho has a higher positivity rate than all its neighboring states, and the death count in Idaho is higher than Utah's and nearly as high as Oregon's. Idaho has a smaller population than both of those states.

The letter was written a week and a half ago and published on Sunday. The death toll at the time it was written was at 647 deaths. Now it’s higher than 730.

“I thought it was important for the business community to lend its voice,” said Idaho Business for Education President Rod Gramer, who led the effort in writing the letter.

He's encouraging Idahoans to listen to the healthcare professionals by wearing a mask, practicing social distancing, and doing more to contain the virus.

“This is so important because we need to do this to keep our businesses open, our schools open, keep our economy and most importantly keep people safe and healthy,” Gramer said.

He got support from dozens of other business leaders from across the state.

Dodds Hayden is one of them. He leads Hayden Beverage Company. He served in the marines and considers himself a patriot and a conservative.

“Even though it's uncomfortable and no one likes it, we feel that this is what we've got to do to stay open so we can serve the community and serve our customers,” Hayden said.

Another part of the letter calls on Idahoans to practice good old Idaho common sense and follow the golden rule.

“Idahoans really always have cared about their neighbor and this is a big exception in the state's history, a big exception, where we have so many people who aren't watching out for their neighbor,” Gramer said. “This really comes down to each of us doing the right thing. It’s our personal responsibility that is going to turn this around.”

Hayden thinks the messaging from the business community instead of politicians will help convince some Idahoans to change their behavior.

“We're just citizens, so I think the more points of light from other citizens who support institutions who are taking these protocols seriously, that it's not a political statement,” he said. “In no way is it a political statement, it is about staying open and staying healthy.”

Many businesses signed onto the letter, including from financial, medical, public relations, distribution, and agriculture sectors.

You can read the full letter here.

