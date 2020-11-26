Idaho approves $5 million for hospital staff, vaccine training

The money will be used to help hospitals hire additional staff to help care for COVID-19 patients.

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho officials have approved spending $5 million of federal coronavirus relief money to help hospitals hire additional staff to help care for COVID-19 patients.

The Coronavirus Financial Advisory Committee also on Wednesday unanimously approved spending $300,000 to train healthcare providers to administer coronavirus vaccines when they become widely available, probably in 2021.

Idaho Department of Health and Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen told the committee that many of the state's hospitals are at the edge of capacity. He says the state could have double the current number of COVID-19 patients by the end of December.