Idaho airports to receive more than $44M in federal grants because of COVID-19

The Boise Airport and Friedman Memorial Airport, which serves Sun Valley, are each set to receive more than $18 million.

BOISE, Idaho — U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine L. Chao announced Tuesday that Federal Aviation Administration is awarding more than $44 million in aid to 36 airports in Idaho to help them respond to the COVID-19 public health emergency. The money comes from the newly created CARES Act Airport Grant Program.

“This $10 billion in emergency resources will help fund the continued operations of our nation’s airports during this crisis and save workers’ jobs,” said Chao.

Airports around the country has seen a sharp decline in passenger traffic and airport business due to the coronavirus outbreak. This funding will help support airport operations and help replace lost revenue.

The lion’s share of Idaho’s grant monies, around $37.4 million, goes to the Boise Airport ($18.93M) and Friedman Memorial Airport in Hailey ($18.47M), which serves the Sun Valley area. Blaine County has been one of the hardest hit areas in the country by COVID-19.

“Thank you to the dedicated men and women from the FAA’s Office of Airports for creating an entirely new program in record time to assist airport sponsors in desperate need of these funds,” said FAA Administrator Steve Dickson.

The funds will be available for airport capital expenditures, operating expenses including payroll and utilities, and debt payments.

You can view a list of all Idaho airports receiving funding on an interactive map, along with funding for all U.S. airports on FAA’s website.

Facts not fear: More on coronavirus

See our latest updates in our YouTube playlist:

At KTVB, we’re focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the virus. To see our full coverage and the latest COVID-19 case numbers, visit our coronavirus section here: www.ktvb.com/coronavirus

Coronavirus resources: