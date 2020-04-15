Idaho airports hit hard by COVID-19 pandemic

Both commercial and industrial airports have seen a large decline in activity since March.

BOISE, Idaho — Airports and airlines around the world have been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, and Idaho's airports are no exception to the economic impacts.

Both commercial and industrial airports are reporting a sharp decline in activity, whether it be passenger numbers or a reduction in flight traffic.

Boise Airport has seen a significant drop in passenger numbers.

“While we don’t have official passenger statistics available for March yet, I can say that nationwide passenger traffic is down about 95% and we believe Boise passenger traffic is mirroring the national average,” said Sean Briggs, Boise Airport's marketing manager.

It's also seen a drop in the number of flights going in and out of the airport.

“That traffic has probably been reduced by about 50% since March 1,” Briggs said.

Friedman Memorial Airport in Hailey is also reporting large declines.

“We’ve seen drastic decreases in our activity levels both in terms of passenger activity on our air carriers as well as just general operations, takeoffs and landings," said airport manager Chris Pomeroy.

Because it's a hub for the nearby Sun Valley Resort, Pomeroy said they normally see a seasonal dropoff in numbers around early April.

But Blaine County is also one of Idaho's hot spots for COVID-19 cases, reporting high numbers of infected residents.

Both of those factors have led to an even sharper decline in numbers than normal.

"We’re down at least 97% to 98% in our passenger traffic," Pomeroy said. "And over 75% in the number of takeoffs and landings that are occurring at the airport.”

Airlines like United, Alaska, and Delta have cut some flights because of the drop in passenger numbers.

However, it's not just commercial airports that are feeling the effects of COVID-19.

Caldwell Industrial Airport serves as a "reliever" hub for the Boise Airport. According to the airport's manager, Rob Oates, it is the only airport in Idaho designated as such. That means the airport takes in more general aviation and business aircraft whereas Boise focuses more on passenger, cargo and military flights.

“We have more takeoffs and landings than any other airport of any kind in Idaho including Boise,” Oates said.

Over the last 10 years, the airport has seen a lot of growth and expansion. But the coronavirus pandemic has dramatically slowed operations.

“We’re down to perhaps 100, perhaps 150 flights a day rather than the several hundred we had before,” Oates said.

Caldwell Industrial Airport also has several businesses on-site, such as recreational flying and skydiving companies. It also houses Silverhawk Aviation Academy, which specializes in flight training.

Because of the pandemic and stay-at-home order, the academy and some of those on-site businesses have had to temporarily close.

Oates said because the airport acts as a landlord for those businesses, a good portion of revenue comes from their operations. With those businesses closed or seeing a decline, it has a ripple effect on the airport's revenue.

While all three airports KTVB spoke with said it's too early to estimate a financial impact, they know it will be significant.

On Tuesday, the Federal Aviation Administration announced it will be giving $44 million in aid to 36 airports across the state to help them recover from the pandemic.

The bulk of that funding goes to the Boise Airport at $18.93 million and Friedman Memorial Airport at $18.47 million.

Caldwell Industrial Airport will receive $69,000.

“That amount of money will allow us to potentially do what I would consider fairly small projects but they would be important in helping our airport operate more smoothly as we move forward,” Oates said.

Briggs and Pomeroy said it's too early to determine what funding for their airports will be used for but that money is key to staying afloat.

“Airports in general in Idaho are such a significant economic engine for the state," Pomeroy said. “This is going to be critical to our sustainability right now and our recovery mode.”

