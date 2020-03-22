I-84 expansion proceeds through growing COVID-19 cases

The construction began in 2018 and is expected to last through the end of 2020.

NAMPA, Idaho — Construction on Interstate 84 through Nampa is expected to continue, despite the increase in cases of COVID-19 in Idaho, which reached 36 Friday, including nine cases in the Treasure Valley.

The Idaho Transportation Department is in the middle of expanding I-84 in Nampa, which includes widening the corridor to four lanes in each direction and increasing traffic capacity at several interchanges. The construction began in 2018 and is expected to last through the end of 2020.

The novel coronavirus pandemic is not going to halt that timeline, according to ITD spokesman Jake Melder. He said ITD is following the advice of health care experts and keeping gatherings at 10 people or less. Typically one to eight people are working at an I-84 construction site at one time, and Melder said crew members have been instructed to keep at least six feet away from each other.

Crews are currently working on building the roadway along the I-84 corridor and structures on the median, Melder said. The work is scheduled to continue through spring.

Melder said ITD has added more wash stations at I-84 construction sites, and department officials are working with contractors to consider “additional sanitation regimens.”

ITD employs more than 1,600 people across Idaho. Melder said some of those employees have chosen to work from home, although he doesn’t have exact numbers. Others are still able to work on-site safely, he said.

“Many of our employees can continue to provide service to the public while adhering to the current guidance of healthcare experts,” Melder said in an email.

