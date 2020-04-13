How to protect your stimulus check from scammers

More than 13,000 fraud complaints related to COVID-19 were reported before stimulus checks were even issued.

As the first wave of federal stimulus checks is being deposited in families’ bank accounts, it’s important to keep your guard up against scammers.

More than 13,000 complaints about fraud related to COVID-19 have already come into the Federal Trade Commission -- and that’s before the first round of stimulus checks even started hitting bank accounts.

10News caught up with Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren, who used to work with the U.S. Department of Justice prosecuting fraud and teaching people how to avoid financial scams.

“The biggest issue we have is not knowing exactly how these scams are operating yet. And, knowing there are so many people out there who are potential victims. We know that the opportunity is there. We know that some of them have started. But we’re going to have to react a little bit to exactly how the scams are taking effect,” Warren said.

There are three key points to remember, according to Warren:

1. Don’t give out any sensitive information. The IRS and banks won’t contact you to ask for the amount of your stimulus check, the three-digit code on the back of your credit card or your pin.

2. Be skeptical of anyone saying they want to “help” you get the money. You won’t have to click a link or send a payment or gift card to someone to get your stimulus check. It will be deposited into your account or mailed directly to you.

3. If you’re not sure about a call, text or email from someone claiming to be from a bank or the government -- even someone you know -- don’t respond. Instead, call the organization using a number you have for them or go to your bank’s drive-through window to talk to someone.

