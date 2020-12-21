How the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting Ada County Paramedics

Paramedics are still responding to heart attacks, strokes, car crashes, and other medical emergencies in addition to COVID-19 this year.

BOISE, Idaho — The pandemic has brought on new challenges in every aspect of everyday life. For emergency services, like the Ada County Paramedics (ACP), the year has been spent in hyperdrive.

The usual calls, such as heart attacks, strokes and car crashes, are still among the paramedics' responsibilities, in addition to COVID-19 related incidents.

Chief of Ada County Paramedic’s Shawn Rayne was ready to present to Central District Health's Board of Health two weeks ago, but was not able to due to the meeting being canceled at the request of Boise Mayor Lauren McLean and Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee.

The two requested the cancellation in order to maintain public safety, in addition to protestors showing up outside the homes of board members.

Rayne was prepared to explain to the board how paramedics in Ada County are facing many of the same challenges as hospitals in the area.

“It’s been tough on my folks,” he said. “We've seen three distinct peaks in COVID or flu-like illnesses that we did not see last year or the year before.”

Those peaks were at the very beginning in March, July, and as recently as November. This latest peak saw an increase in the daily number of COVID-19 patients ACP was transporting.

“We saw, over a two-week period, an increase from two COVID positive patients that we were transporting a day to eight,” Rayne said.

That's around 10% of their daily calls just for COVID-19 patients in Ada County. Fortunately, ACP has seen that number drop off recently.

“I kind of expect to see it come down a little bit and then go back up after that,” Rayne said. “It’s just dependent on how people behave over the Christmas holiday and how safe they are.”

One challenge his team has faced is staff shortages, which are similar to hospitals.

“Back in July, right around the Fourth of July, we had 15 people out on quarantine or isolation and that equates to probably somewhere in the neighborhood of 12-13% of our staff,” Rayne said.

Several weeks ago, that number peaked at 20 people out at one time. Rayne told KTVB they’ve worked through the staff shortages by having others step up and cover the vacancies.

With all the changes, response times have increased, but not by much. Rayne said this is mainly because of two reasons: one, the team that is responding now has to dress in full personal protective equipment (PPE) for every call. Before the pandemic, they wore full PPE for maybe one or two calls a month.

Two, the team is faced with longer decontamination times. When the organization transports someone that is a COVID-19 positive patient, they have to spend more time decontaminating the ambulance.

Location of calls has also changed during the pandemic. The bulk of the calls come from the downtown Boise area, according to Rayne.

“This year we're seeing a lot more calls on the western part of Ada County, you know out in Meridian,” he said. “If anything, I can attribute it to people staying home or staying closer to home.”

As for the COVID-19 patients they're transporting, these are some of the worst cases.

“Obviously putting them on oxygen at times we have to actually put a breathing tube down into their trachea to help them breathe,” Rayne said. “All of that stuff is tough on not only the patient, but the providers providing care for these folks.”

Rayne is worried about what’s to come because of the upcoming holidays.

“We just have to do our best to wear our masks, stay socially distances, be mindful of not having large gatherings with people outside of your household,” he said.

At this time, no one from Ada County Paramedics has been vaccinated yet. A spokesperson said they could be vaccinated anytime in the next two to four weeks.

Facts not fear: More on coronavirus