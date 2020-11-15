How some Idaho families are trying to plan a safe Thanksgiving while COVID-19 cases continue to rise

"We will Zoom, whatever it takes. You know, share a glass of wine over a video," one woman told KTVB.

BOISE, Idaho — It's less than two weeks from Thanksgiving and Idahoans will need to make their holiday plans with Idaho's Stage 2 restrictions in mind after Gov. Brad Little announced on Friday that Idaho was moving back a stage in his reopening plan.

On Saturday, KTVB spoke with two Boise families who say they are making some sacrifices this holiday season in hopes of keeping their families and communities safe.

"We will Zoom, whatever it takes. You know, share a glass of wine over a video," Sheryl Skinner said.

This year, Skinner will still be cooking and whipping up all the fixings for her family but they'll have to enjoy it apart.

"I'm just going to make the Thanksgiving meal and package it up for them to come, pick up in the garage," Skinner said.

'This is kind of a first-world problem, worrying about sharing Thanksgiving. Come on people'

For many Idahoans, the risk of spreading or contracting COVID-19 around the family isn't worth the reward.

"[I] think about Thanksgiving and people coming together," Josh Cramer of Boise said. "My own grandmother is almost 90 and COVID coming to a person like that is life-threatening, you know it's basically a death sentence."

Cramer's mother is currently battling cancer, so this year the family will play it safe with no gatherings of more than eight people.

He added that if people truly care about those closest to them, the sacrifice of physically distancing from them is worth it.

Cramer and Skinner both hope that this unusual Thanksgiving will be for the best.

"There will be more Thanksgivings you know? Years to come there will be more holidays," Cramer said. "Make the sacrifice this year because if we make the sacrifice this year, we might not have to make it next year."