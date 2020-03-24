How KTVB is practicing social distancing and self-isolation during the coronavirus pandemic

As COVID-19 continues to affect all of our lives, you'll likely notice some changes to our newscasts. Here's why we're making those changes.

BOISE, Idaho — Everyone at KTVB is doing their best to bring you the latest news and updates about the coronavirus in Idaho. Download the KTVB app so you never miss an update during our continuing coverage of the pandemic and see our complete coverage here.

It is no secret that the coronavirus pandemic is continuing to spread and is affecting nearly facet of our lives. While some haven't been directly affected by COVID-19, others are worried about the economic impact of many daily routines screeching to a halt in the last couple of weeks.

At KTVB, we're taking every step that we can to practice social distancing to prevent the potential spread of COVID-19 and help flatten the curve.

Currently, KTVB Anchor Kim Fields is now in self-isolation after recently traveling to Blaine County. She feels fine and isn't experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19, but is self-isolating out of an abundance of caution and to follow the Idaho Department Health and Welfare's recommendation of sheltering in place for two weeks after traveling to Blaine County.

Kim has been sheltering in place since Sunday when the recommendation was announced. She said it already feels like an eternity and everyone at home is getting a little stir-crazy, but she's feeling fine.

You can watch the video above to hear more from Kim about her experience of self-isolating.

You've likely noticed that all of our reporters and anchors are now doing more phone or video interviews in the last couple of weeks. To lessen the spread of COVID-19, we've instituted a new policy that we will no longer do in-person interviews, which is totally new for both us and our viewers.

Many of our anchors and meteorologists are also getting set up to work from home as well, so they'll be live from their homes instead of being in the studio.

Our entire digital team is now working from home, which, again, as been a new experience for all of us.

Coronavirus or not, we will continue to strive to keep everyone in our community and state up to date with every new update as soon as we verify it. As soon as we find out about something, we'll let everyone know and add it to our live blog and interactive map.

As we do our best to keep track of confirmed cases in Idaho, our numbers may not match what the state is reporting. The reason is that we're collecting numbers from individual health districts. Health districts across Idaho are updating their numbers more often than the state and we want to provide you with the latest numbers of confirmed cases.

As you've heard us say before, we're focusing on facts, not fear. Any information that we report on is from state officials and health experts.

Remember, we also live in this community. Many of us have grown up here or lived here for much of our lives so we want to keep everyone informed on what's happening in these unprecedented times.

If you want to stay up with all the latest news about the coronavirus in Idaho and across the Northwest, make sure to download the KTVB app and turn on push alerts so you never miss an update.

Facts not fear: More on coronavirus