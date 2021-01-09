High demand for rapid COVID-19 test leads to waiting hours in line

With a recent negative COVID-19 test needed to travel to certain areas and go to certain concerts, some are waiting hours at Treasure Valley clinics for a test.

GARDEN CITY, Idaho — Staff is hard at work inside the American Family Care Urgent Care Clinic in Garden City.

But the line keeps building outside.

"We're where we were last year," AFC Regional Operations Manager Deborah Reisinger said.

Patients like Delfina Krakau and Ysabel Bilbao aren't sick or showing symptoms. In fact, it's the opposite. They're gearing up for vacation - one they planned back in January.

"We thought everything would be cleared up by now," Krakau said.

Now the cruise they've already booked is demanding a negative COVID-19 test as a requirement to board. That lead to the pair waiting more than six hours to get tested at AFC.

They didn't have great options to look elsewhere. For someone in Boise, the nearest available rapid test appointment shown on the Walgreen's website is in Emmett.

Over at Primary Health, marketing director Chryssa Rich said they are not currently offering rapid tests due to a low supply of tests from the manufacturer.

"We've always done on-demand testing so patients can come here with their concerns, address it with a provider, and then be tested as well,'" Reisinger with AFC said.

The increased demand has also been driven by an increase of symptomatic patients. Resinger said more patients are sick and showing symptoms when they come in for a test.

With a need for the test across the board, those wait times have spiked.

"I expected I'd walk in take a test and leave," Bilbao said. "Come early, get in line, be patient. If you start early, you'll make it through."

Because as it currently stands, anyone with Labor Day weekend plans who needs a test might have to hurry up and wait.

"It would be really beneficial to the community to have quite a few more places and options to go to get these rapid tests -- to just ensure that everyone is COVID free and, if they're not, to be able to quarantine in a safe and timely manner," Krakau said.

