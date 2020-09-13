Here's where you can get a flu shot in the Treasure Valley

Health officials say getting a flu shot this year is more important than ever. Here are the places you can get one, some same-day.

BOISE, Idaho — Although many hoped that COVID-19 would fade by the end of summer, the virus is still prevalent as we move into darker and cooler fall months - and towards flu season.

Flu season typically runs through October to early spring, but the flu is most active between December and February.

This year more than ever, public health officials say, it is crucial for Idahoans to get a flu shot.

Here are the places you can get a flu shot this year.

Walk-ins are welcome

Covered by most insurance; about $41 without insurance

Face covering required

Saint Alphonsus (Boise and Nampa)

By appointment only

Follow above link to schedule

Face covering required at Boise location

No appointment necessary

Family medicine patients can request a flu shot at their next scheduled appointment

Vaccine/co-pay covered by most insurance

Face covering required

Central District Health (Boise and Mountain Home)

CDH does not offer seasonal flu shots for adults

Shots available for children by appointment only

Offers referrals for adults (click above)

Face covering required

No appointment necessary

Students only

Must have student ID card and insurance card; $38 without insurance

Face covering required

By appointment only

Only available for veterans at this location

Face covering required

Costco Pharmacy

Walk-ins welcome

$20 without insurance

No membership required

Must fill out immunization consent form prior to appointment

Face covering required

Walk-ins welcome

Covered by most insurance; $39.99 without insurance

Face covering required

No appointment necessary

Covered by most insurance; $39.99 without insurance

Face covering required

Walmart Pharmacy

No appointment necessary

Covered by most insurance; $38.99 without insurance

Face covering required in Ada County locations

Safeway Pharmacy

Walk-ins welcome

Free with most insurance; $42.99 for immunization without insurance

Face covering required in Ada County locations

Albertsons Pharmacy

Walk-ins welcome

Free with most insurance; $42.99 for immunization without insurance

Face covering required in Ada County locations

