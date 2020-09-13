x
Here's where you can get a flu shot in the Treasure Valley

Health officials say getting a flu shot this year is more important than ever. Here are the places you can get one, some same-day.
A man receives an influenza shot. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

BOISE, Idaho — Although many hoped that COVID-19 would fade by the end of summer, the virus is still prevalent as we move into darker and cooler fall months - and towards flu season.

Flu season typically runs through October to early spring, but the flu is most active between December and February.

This year more than ever, public health officials say, it is crucial for Idahoans to get a flu shot.

Here are the places you can get a flu shot this year.

Walgreens

  • Walk-ins are welcome
  • Covered by most insurance; about $41 without insurance
  • Face covering required

Saint Alphonsus (Boise and Nampa)

  • By appointment only
  • Follow above link to schedule 
  • Face covering required at Boise location

Primary Health Medical Group (All locations)

  • No appointment necessary
  • Family medicine patients can request a flu shot at their next scheduled appointment
  • Vaccine/co-pay covered by most insurance
  • Face covering required

Central District Health (Boise and Mountain Home)

  • CDH does not offer seasonal flu shots for adults
  • Shots available for children by appointment only
  • Offers referrals for adults (click above)
  • Face covering required

Boise State University Health Services 

  • No appointment necessary
  • Students only
  • Must have student ID card and insurance card; $38 without insurance 
  • Face covering required

Boise VA Medical Center

  • By appointment only
  • Only available for veterans at this location
  • Face covering required

Costco Pharmacy

  • Walk-ins welcome
  • $20 without insurance
  • No membership required
  • Must fill out immunization consent form prior to appointment
  • Face covering required

Rite-Aid

  • Walk-ins welcome
  • Covered by most insurance; $39.99 without insurance
  • Face covering required

CVS

  • No appointment necessary
  • Covered by most insurance; $39.99 without insurance
  • Face covering required 

Walmart Pharmacy

  • No appointment necessary
  • Covered by most insurance; $38.99 without insurance
  • Face covering required in Ada County locations

Safeway Pharmacy

  • Walk-ins welcome
  • Free with most insurance; $42.99 for immunization without insurance
  • Face covering required in Ada County locations

Albertsons Pharmacy

  • Walk-ins welcome
  • Free with most insurance; $42.99 for immunization without insurance
  • Face covering required in Ada County locations

