Here's where you can get a flu shot in the Treasure Valley

BOISE, Idaho — Although many hoped that COVID-19 would fade by the end of summer, the virus is still prevalent as we move into darker and cooler fall months - and towards flu season.
Flu season typically runs through October to early spring, but the flu is most active between December and February.
This year more than ever, public health officials say, it is crucial for Idahoans to get a flu shot.
Here are the places you can get a flu shot this year.
- Walk-ins are welcome
- Covered by most insurance; about $41 without insurance
- Face covering required
Saint Alphonsus (Boise and Nampa)
- By appointment only
- Follow above link to schedule
- Face covering required at Boise location
Primary Health Medical Group (All locations)
- No appointment necessary
- Family medicine patients can request a flu shot at their next scheduled appointment
- Vaccine/co-pay covered by most insurance
- Face covering required
Central District Health (Boise and Mountain Home)
- CDH does not offer seasonal flu shots for adults
- Shots available for children by appointment only
- Offers referrals for adults (click above)
- Face covering required
- No appointment necessary
- Students only
- Must have student ID card and insurance card; $38 without insurance
- Face covering required
- By appointment only
- Only available for veterans at this location
- Face covering required
Costco Pharmacy
- Walk-ins welcome
- $20 without insurance
- No membership required
- Must fill out immunization consent form prior to appointment
- Face covering required
- Walk-ins welcome
- Covered by most insurance; $39.99 without insurance
- Face covering required
- No appointment necessary
- Covered by most insurance; $39.99 without insurance
- Face covering required
Walmart Pharmacy
- No appointment necessary
- Covered by most insurance; $38.99 without insurance
- Face covering required in Ada County locations
Safeway Pharmacy
- Walk-ins welcome
- Free with most insurance; $42.99 for immunization without insurance
- Face covering required in Ada County locations
Albertsons Pharmacy
- Walk-ins welcome
- Free with most insurance; $42.99 for immunization without insurance
- Face covering required in Ada County locations
