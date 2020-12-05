Here's what Idaho needs to do to begin Phase 2 of reopening

Phase two of re-opening would allow gyms, hair salons and restaurant dining rooms to open back up. But the state needs to meet certain criteria for that to happen.

IDAHO, USA — Idaho could move to Phase 2 of its reopening plan as soon as May 16, but the state needs to meet certain criteria before that can happen.

The state created a website outlining each phase of the reopening plan, and how they will measure the coronavirus throughout Idaho.

State leaders re-evaluate a list of standards every two weeks that will determine if the state can progress to the next phase.

The following factors must be met for the state to progress:

There needs to be less people or a small amount of people visiting and being admitted to the hospital with COVID-19 symptoms. There needs to be a decreased or small amount of positive COVID-19 tests or a smaller percentage of positive tests to negative tests. Hospitals need to be able to treat every patient without the need for a crisis care situation. Hospitals need to be properly stocked with personal protective equipment, ventilators and beds. There needs to be expansive testing for health care workers at risk of contracting coronavirus.

If all of those factors are met, restaurant dining rooms, gyms, recreation areas and hair salons could reopen if they follow the state's guidelines.

Gatherings of 10 or less people would be permitted again, so long as social distancing rules are followed.