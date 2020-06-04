Here is what the National Guard is doing to help Idaho during coronavirus outbreak

"Not only do we train to serve our nation in times of war, but we also come to the aid of our fellow citizens in times of their need."

BOISE, Idaho — As COVID-19 continues to change the daily lives of Idahoans across the state, the Idaho National Guard is stepping up to help people in their time of need.

Lt. Col. Chris Borders told KTVB that Idaho National Guard members are already assisting in multiple roles.

"The Idaho National Guard has more than 40 citizen-soldiers and airmen out assisting food pantries," he said. "We’ve had airmen assisting with offloading FEMA supplies as they arrive in state and a few soldiers deliver 150 cots to Idaho Power to be able to conduct 24-hour operations if necessary."

Borders said a health crisis like this one is the kind of emergency the Guard works hard to be prepared for.

"We’re always training," he said. "We’re always in a perpetual state of readiness for state emergencies."

Idaho National Guard Sgt. 1st Class Castro Rodriguez said it is important for residents to realize that members of the National Guard are also Idahoans serving the public in their own home state.

“It’s to help the community out, and we’re local - it’s just your neighbors in a uniform,” he said.

Borders said in addition to helping at the foodbanks and delivering supplies, the Idaho National Guard stands ready to assist the public in any other area they are needed. He said those roles could include airlifting medicine or gear to remote parts of Idaho by helicopter, or using the Guard ambulances to transport patients.

"Not only do we train to serve our nation in times of war, but we also come to the aid of our fellow citizens in times of their need," he said. "That's what being a part of the National Guard is all about."

