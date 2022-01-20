Here are the southwest and south-central Idaho schools announcing closures due to illness

Twin Falls and Parma schools are the latest on the list of closures for Friday.

BOISE, Idaho — The Parma and Twin Falls school districts on Thursday became the latest districts in the Treasure or Magic valleys to announce a temporary emergency closure because of a high rate of illness among students and staff.

Parma Superintendent Stoney T. Winston has announced that the district is canceling school Friday, Jan. 21. School is expected to resume Monday, Jan. 24.

"We are at a point where we are struggling to staff classrooms, and even have some classrooms with over a third (or more) of their class absent," Winston wrote. "We seem to have hit a mixture of COVID, flu and possibly other illnesses."

In his online message, Winston said extracurricular activities will continue if team numbers allow. Athletes will be screened prior to departure to ensure they do not have any illness.

There will be no remote learning during the closure.

An announcement from the Twin Falls School District says all schools will be closed to students on Friday, Jan. 21, and early-release times for Monday, Jan. 24, and Monday, Jan. 31, will be adjusted. All healthy staff are told to report to school Friday for planning and to prepare for coverage of absent staff.

The Dietrich School District cancelled school for Thursday, Jan. 20, and doesn't have school on Fridays. All games scheduled through Saturday will be played as scheduled, but athletes and fans are asked to not attend games if they have any symptoms or feel ill.

Here is the current list of school closures or moves to all-remote learning due to student and staff illness:

Parma School District, closed Friday

Twin Falls School District, closed Friday

Fruitland School District, closed Thursday and Friday

Garden Valley School District and Lowman Elementary, closed Thursday-Monday

Bruneau-Grand View School District, no in-person classes Thursday and Friday

Horseshoe Bend Elementary, closed through Friday

Wilder School District middle and high schools, no in-person classes through Friday

New Horizons Dual Language (Nampa), closed through Friday

Gateways (Nampa), closed through Friday

Nampa Early Childhood Learning Center, closed through Friday

East Valley Middle School (Nampa), closed through Friday

Centennial Elementary (Nampa), closed through Friday

The list will be updated if and when any additional closures are confirmed. More background on several of the closures is in the related stories linked below.

