Here are the deaths and cases of coronavirus in Washington state

The first U.S. deaths from coronavirus were confirmed in King County.

SEATTLE — More people continue to test positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) in Washington state.

There are 169 total cases reported statewide. Of those, 22 people have died.

Most of the Kirkland cases are connected to a possible outbreak at Life Care Center nursing home in Kirkland.

KING 5 will work to provide more specific information about each person who has died as it becomes available.

The Department of Health says there are 14 "unassigned" cases, meaning the county of origin is currently unknown.

King County deaths: 20

A man in his 50s who was admitted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle on Feb. 24 and died Feb. 26 tested positive for coronavirus, a hospital spokesperson confirmed Tuesday. The patient had underlying medical conditions and had been transferred from Life Care Center in Kirkland. This is now the first person in the country to die of coronavirus.

A woman in her 80s who was a resident of Life Care died at her family home on Feb. 26. She was never hospitalized.

A man in his 50s was a patient at EvergreenHealth Medical Center in Kirkland. He had underlying health conditions, Duchin said. The man had no history of travel outside of the U.S. or known contact with anyone who had COVID-19. This man was originally the first reported person to die of coronavirus.

A man in his 70s was hospitalized at EvergreenHealth. He had underlying health conditions and died on Feb. 29.

A man in his 70s was hospitalized at EvergreenHealth. The man had underlying health conditions and died on March 1.

A woman in her 70s was hospitalized at EvergreenHealth. The woman had underlying health conditions and died on March 1.

A woman in her 80s was hospitalized at EvergreenHealth in critical condition. She had underlying health conditions and died on March 1.

A woman in her 70s who was a resident of Life Care Center in Kirkland died on March 2.

A woman in her 90s, resident of Life Care Center, hospitalized at EvergreenHealth and died on March 3.

A woman in her 90s, resident of Life Care Center, and was hospitalized at EvergreenHealth. She had underlying health conditions and died on March 3.

A man in his 60s. He was not a resident of Life Care Center, but was a visitor. He died on March 5.

A man in his 70s, a Life Care Center resident, was hospitalized at EvergreenHealth, and who died on March 2.

A woman in her 80s, a Life Care Center resident, was hospitalized at Harborview Medical Center, and who died on March 5.

A woman in her 70s, a Life Care Center resident, was hospitalized at EvergreenHealth, and who died on March 6.

A woman in her 80s, a Life Care Center resident, was hospitalized at EvergreenHealth, and who died on March 6.

A woman in her 80s, a Life Care Center resident, was hospitalized at EvergreenHealth, and who died on March 6.

A man in his 90s, a Life Care Center resident, was hospitalized at Harborview Medical Center, and who died on March 5.

A woman in her 80s, a Life Care Center resident, was hospitalized at EvergreenHealth, and died on March 4.

A woman in her 90s, a Life Care Center resident, was hospitalized at Harborview Medical Center, and died on March 8.

A woman in her 70s, a Life Care Center resident, who was hospitalized at EvergreenHealth, and who died on March 8.

King County has 66 other active cases of coronavirus. A majority of cases stemmed from an outbreak at Life Care Center nursing home in Kirkland. Click here for the latest from the King County Public Health Department.

Snohomish County deaths: 1

A Snohomish County man in his 40s who was a patient at EvergreenHealth has died. It is not connected to Life Care Center.

Snohomish County has 33 other active cases of coronavirus. Click here for the latest from the Snohomish County Public Health Department.

Grant County deaths: 1

The first death due to coronavirus has been reported in Grant County. The patient was in their 80s. Click here for the latest information from the Grant County Health District.

Jefferson County cases: 1

No deaths have been reported in Jefferson County, only one active case.

Click here for the latest information from the Jefferson County Health District.

Pierce County cases: 4

No deaths have been reported in Pierce County, there are four active cases.

Clark County cases: 1

No deaths have been reported in Clark County, only one active case. The patient is a man in his 70s who is in isolation at a hospital

Click here for the latest information from the Clark County Health Department.

Kittitas County cases: 1

No deaths have been reported in Kittitas County, only one active case. The patient is a woman in her 60s who is in stable condition and in isolation.

Kitsap County cases: 1

No deaths have been reported in Kitsap County. They currently have only one active case. The patient is a Bainbridge Island resident in their 60s. They are in isolation and are receiving care.

Click here for the latest information from the Kitsap County Health Department.

What are coronavirus symptoms?

The symptoms of coronavirus are similar to the flu or colds. Symptoms include a fever, cough, and shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, according to the Washington State Department of Health.

The severity of symptoms ranges significantly. Some cases are very mild with symptoms similar to the common cold, and some cases are more like severe pneumonia that require hospitalization.

Most deaths have been reported in older adults who had other health conditions, according to DOH.

Symptoms may appear as soon as two days after being exposed to the coronavirus or as long as 14 days.