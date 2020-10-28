Health districts react to Gov. Little's call to take community action

Local government has the authority to implement a mask mandate as seen in July with Boise, and a handful of other cities in Ada County issued mask mandates.



The process from a local level is more convoluted than a lot of people think and often of times mask mandates are voted on several times before they actually get approved.



South Central Public Health District oversees seven counties. COVID cases are climbing in Twin Falls, Minidoka, and Cassia counties, while hospital capacity is shrinking. Public information officer Briana Bodily said last week the district brought a mask mandate request to their board of health, but the board didn’t approve it. And she said there’s not much else the district can do.



“As a health district, we support anybody who is willing, however, we are not a policy-based government institution so we cannot push for it in any aspect, we can only continue to encourage and ask for it,” Bodily said.



Health districts are only able to bring a request for a mask mandate to their board of health, the board then votes yes or no.



Ada County has been under a mask mandate since July 14. The process to get a request for a mask mandate approved isn’t a quick or easy one. Brandon Atkins with Central District Health says each board member works under a county commissioner, so board votes can be politically driven.



“Public health employees may feel one way but a board of health often executes thing a different way. Again, remembering some of the board of health contains largely elected officials, commissioners for counties saying what their constituents want them to say or do and maybe not look at what the science says they should be doing,” Atkins said.