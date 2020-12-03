Hailey Police: Officers will avoid direct contact with people amid coronavirus concerns

"Please do not be offended when a member of the Hailey Police does not shake your hand if offered to do so."

Hailey Police Chief Steve England took to Facebook on Thursday to inform locals of certain precautions officers will be taking to avoid the potential spread of COVID-19.

"With the growing concern of COVID-19 (Coronavirus), please do not be offended when a member of the Hailey Police does not shake your hand if offered to do so," England wrote.

England explained that officers will avoid direct physical contact with people unless they are required to do so, such as detaining or arresting someone and taking life-saving measures, such as giving CPR.

England said these precautions are "vital to our officers well-being".

Safety precautions are being taken in other cities in Idaho as well. Boise Mayor Lauren McClean announced the creation of a coronavirus task force that will work with local and state agencies to avoid the spread of coronavirus in Idaho.

Boise has also announced that the annual Treefort Music Fest will be postponed to September due to coronavirus concerns.

WHO officials said March 9 that of about 80,000 people who have been sickened by COVID-19 in China, more than 70% have recovered and been discharged from hospitals.

Patients are typically released when they test negative twice for the virus within 24 hours, meaning they’re no longer carrying the virus, although some countries may be using a slightly different definition, that may include when people have no more respiratory symptoms or a clear CT scan.

The World Health Organization said it could take considerably longer for people to be “recovered,” depending on the severity of disease.

Dr. Mike Ryan, the World Health Organization's emergencies chief, said it can take up to six weeks for people to fully recover from COVID-19 infections, which could include pneumonia and other respiratory problems in serious cases. He said the numbers of reported patients have not always been systematically provided to World Health Organization although the U.N. health agency is asking every country with cases for further information.

In Idaho, the risk of contracting COVID-19 remains low, according to officials. At KTVB, we’re focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the virus. To see our full coverage, visit our coronavirus section, here: www.ktvb.com/coronavirus .

