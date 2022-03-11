Hailey mayor removes indoor mask mandate

Hailey's new public health order follows CDC guidelines for communities at "moderate" risk level for COVID-19 spread.

HAILEY, Idaho — Hailey Mayor Martha Burke has signed a new public health advisory order that no longer requires people to wear face coverings in indoor public places.

The Blaine County COVID-19 dashboard on Thursday posted a "Moderate" risk level. On February 14, the Hailey City Council directed that mask requirements be removed when the dashboard posted at the Moderate level.

Hailey's mask order was lifted as of Friday morning. The city's new advisory also redirects the city guidance from South Central Public Health District data and guidance to CDC guidance. It also states that every person should abide by the CDC's new COVID-19 Community Levels guidance tool and take the recommended precautions to protect themselves and others from COVID-19.

Levels are determined by looking at hospital beds being used, hospital admissions, and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in an area.

The CDC guidelines are accessible at this link.

Masking in indoor public areas is directed only at the High level, which also includes additional recommendations for people at high risk for severe illness from COVID-19.

The CDC guidelines at all levels recommend staying up to date on vaccines and getting tested for COVID-19 if you have symptoms.

