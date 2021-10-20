Hailey asks judge to reject anti-mask group's lawsuit

The Health Freedom Defense Fund based in Sandpoint filed the lawsuit last month, saying the city's mask mandate amounts to a mandatory human experiment.

HAILEY, Idaho — The city of Hailey is asking a judge to throw out a lawsuit brought by an anti-mask group, arguing the group’s members can’t show they’ve been harmed by a local mask mandate.

The Health Freedom Defense Fund based in Sandpoint filed the lawsuit in U.S. District Court last month, saying the city's mask mandate amounts to a mandatory human experiment.

City attorney Deborah Ferguson on Tuesday asked a federal judge to dismiss the case, noting that none of the group's members claim to have been cited for violating mask rules.

She noted the mask mandate includes several exemptions including one for people who cannot medically tolerate masks.

Citing the surge in COVID-19 cases, Hailey's city council voted unanimously to reinstate the city-wide mask mandate on Sept. 14, just days before crisis standards of care was expanded to hospitals statewide. The vote meant face coverings must be worn in public spaces including grocery stores, movie theaters, salons, buses, government offices, libraries, and medical facilities within Hailey City limits.

The same day, Blaine County commissioners extended the mask mandate to unincorporated areas of the county as well.

