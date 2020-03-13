Gov. Little to provide update on Idaho coronavirus situation at Friday news conference

The governor's office says Little will update Idahoans on proactive measure being taken to protect the public.

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho Gov. Brad Little will host a news conference at 10 a.m. Friday to provide an update on the coronavirus situation in Idaho.

At this time, there are no confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, in the state.

The governor's office said in a news release that Little will "update Idahoans on the proactive measures being taken to protect our citizens during the novel coronavirus outbreak."

In Idaho, the risk of contracting COVID-19 remains low, according to officials.

