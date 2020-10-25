x
Coronavirus

Gov. Little to make announcement regarding coronavirus in Idaho Monday

A press conference will be held at 3 p.m. on Monday in the Lincoln Auditorium in the Capitol building.
Gov. Brad Little (R-Idaho)

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho Gov. Brad Little will hold a press conference at 3 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 26 to make an important announcement regarding COVID-19 in Idaho. The press conference will be held in the Lincoln Auditorium in the Capitol building.

This comes after Idaho reported over 1,000 new cases on Thursday, Oct. 22 and Friday, Oct. 23. The highest number of COVID-19 related hospitalizations since the beginning of the pandemic was also reported on Friday.

The press conference will be live-streamed on KTVB.COM and on the KTVB YouTube page. It will also be broadcast on KTVB Idaho's News Channel 7.

This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.

