Gov. Little to hold 11 a.m. press conference on coronavirus

In a Twitter message, Gov. Little said he is putting together a group of health care, education, business and government leaders to make sure Idaho is prepared.

BOISE, Idaho — Gov. Brad Little is urging Idahoans to wash their hands regularly and take precautions to avoid respiratory disease including staying home if you are sick in the wake of new reports of the coronavirus in the Pacific Northwest.

The governor plans to host a press conference on the coronavirus Wednesday, March 4 at 11 a.m.

Representatives from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare and the Idaho Office of Emergency Management will be on hand to answer questions about Idaho's response and preparedness to a potential novel coronavirus outbreak.



The press conference will be streamed on the Governor's Facebook page.

It will also be carried live on KTVB.COM.

Little posted a brief video on Twitter Monday stating that "Idaho is carefully and closely monitoring the novel coronavirus."

Little says he is creating a working group of agencies, leaders in health care, education, business and local governments to make sure all Idaho communities are prepared.

"At this time the immunity risk to general public has been and continues to be low," Little said in his Twitter announcement.

"We are working hard to make sure our response and level of care in Idaho rises to the expectation of our citizens," Little said. He added to be on the watch for updates from his office in the coming days and weeks.