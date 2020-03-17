Gov. Little, AARP to hold telephone town hall on coronavirus

Idaho Gov. Brad Little and health officials will answer questions from older Idahoans and their caretakers about the COVID-19 strain.

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho Gov. Brad Little and health officials will answer questions from older Idahoans and their caretakers about coronavirus during a call-in town hall Tuesday.

The telephonic session, put on by the AARP, is set to begin at noon and run for about an hour. Anyone who wants to participate can join by calling 866-767-0637 or register in advance here.

In addition to the governor, Idaho Department of Health and Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen and Idaho State Epidemiologist Dr. Christine Hahn will be available to answer questions.

Those with questions are encouraged to call in and speak with Little, Jeppesen and Hahn directly. Questions can also be sent in ahead of time by emailing aarpid@aarp.org. Participants do not need to be AARP members to call in.

So far, Idaho has only five confirmed cases of coronavirus. Health officials say the elderly, those with compromised immune systems, and those with other health conditions including lung disease, diabetes or heart disease more at risk of developing serious effects if they are infected with the COVID-19 strain.

