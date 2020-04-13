Gov. Brown unveils framework for easing COVID-19 restrictions in Oregon

Brown said when a state restriction is loosened, it will be studied for two weeks to make sure there is no uptick in coronavirus cases.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown unveiled a framework Tuesday explaining what steps are necessary before the state can begin slowly easing restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Brown said efforts made by the state have helped to flatten the curve of the coronavirus spread. She said her framework for restarting public life and business in the state is driven by science and has three prerequisites:

Slowed growth: fewer cases of COVID-19 Adequate PPE to protect health care workers and first responders A robust public health framework: increased testing, contact tracing and effective isolation

The governor said she couldn't give a specific time frame for when the state will begin to ease COVID-19 restrictions. "I’m not going to put a date on this," she said.

"This is going to move much slower than any of us want, but that is the only way to protect the health and safety of Oregonians," Brown tweeted.

Watch Tuesday's press conference with Brown and representatives from the Oregon Health Authority and the governor's medical advisory panel.

On Monday, a spokesperson for Gov. Brown told KGW's Pat Dooris that elective surgeries and procedures would be one of the areas the state looks at reopening first. Loosening such a restriction would be an attempt to help medical and dental patients, and help those businesses survive.

Brown also said Monday that when a state restriction is loosened, it will be studied for two weeks to make sure there is no uptick in coronavirus cases.

The governor said she won't adopt a federal proposal to wait two weeks without a COVID-19 death in the state. Instead, she said she will watch for falling numbers of cases and hospitalizations.

Brown is asking leaders in business, health care and other fields to weigh in on her proposals.