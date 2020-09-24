Glenns Ferry schools close due to 'multiple' coronavirus cases

The district's superintendent said in a letter to parents that students will move to remote learning until Oct. 6.

GLENNS FERRY, Idaho — The Glenns Ferry School District is closing down schools for at least two weeks and moving students to online learning after "multiple" people tested positive for COVID-19.

In a Facebook post, the district shared a letter sent to parents and staff members on Wednesday.

Superintendent Cody Fisher said in the letter that multiple people "within our school community" have tested positive for the coronavirus and that the district is working with Central District Health to identify and contact those who have come into close contact with those who have tested positive.

Fisher added that anyone who has come into close contact with someone who has tested positive would be notified by letter, email or phone by Friday, Sept. 25.

District officials are implementing COVID-19 protocols, including communicating directly to the school community, intensifying the cleaning and disinfection of facilities and coordinating with CDH on what to do next.

According to the letter, the district is moving students to remote learning starting on Monday, Sept. 28. If the district approves it, students could return to classrooms as early as Tuesday, Oct. 6.

In the meantime, there will be no practices, games or extracurricular events for Glenn Ferry schools.

