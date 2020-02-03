Genesee Schools in Idaho closed Monday for 'precautionary coronavirus cleaning'

According to the superintendent, students from Jackson High in Washington were at their campus. Jackson High has one positive coronavirus case.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Genesee School district in Idaho will close its schools on Monday for precautionary cleaning due to the recent coronavirus outbreak.

As part of Jazz Fest tradition, Genesee Schools has allowed students from Jackson High School from Washington to stay in their building.

The administration was notified that Jackson High had a student tested positive for the coronavirus.

The student was not part of the group who stayed in their building. The Health Department has also assured that the students who did stay in the building were not in contact with the other student, according to the superintendent.

As a precautionary measure for the students and staff all classes and activities will be canceled on Monday March, 2nd. The district will use the time to clean and sanitize the building.

The student at Henry M. Jackson High School in Mill Creek tested positive on Friday.

The student had not recently traveled internationally and is believed to have contracted coronavirus in the community, according to Dr. Kathy Lofy, state health officer at the Washington State Department of Health.

The teen boy fell ill Monday with body aches, fever and a headache and was seen at two health clinics in Snohomish County, including Seattle Children's North Clinic on Monday.

The student felt well enough to go back to school Friday and tried to go to class. However, that student's test came back positive, and he returned home when the health department notified the school, according to Dr. Chris Spitters, health officer at Snohomish Health District.

Spitters said the student is in home isolation and is "doing well."

The student's family released a statement Saturday saying they are "taking this situation very seriously."