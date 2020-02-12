Garden Valley School cancels all classes Wednesday ahead of emergency meeting

The move comes just days after the district announced that at least one person at the school had tested positive for COVID-19.

GARDEN VALLEY, Idaho — Garden Valley School has canceled all classes from preschool to 12th grade for Wednesday.

The move comes just days after the Garden Valley School District said in a letter to parents that at least one person at the school had tested positive for COVID-19. Officials said Sunday they were working to identify and get in touch with those who had been in close contact with the infected person, but did not say if he or she was a teacher or a student.

Sports competitions and practices have also been canceled for Wednesday, district officials say, and staff members and students will not be allowed inside the school building.

Lowman Elementary remains in session and transportation to that school will continue as normal.

"There will be additional emails and announcements to communicate school information on Wednesday," the district wrote. "Stay healthy and strong Wolverines."

The school board is set to hold an emergency meeting on Wednesday to take up whether to close down the school due to staffing shortages and COVID-19.

The meeting, which will be conducted over Zoom, is set to begin at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

