Fred Meyer hiring workers immediately to help with re-stocking amid coronavirus outbreak

PORTLAND, Ore. — Fred Meyer released a statement on Saturday saying it is hiring.

The statement said in full:

As America’s grocer, we’re here for our customers and communities when they need us most, with open stores and openhearted hospitality. To help keep our stores stocked with fresh, affordable food and essentials, we’re now hiring…with immediate positions available. If you or someone you know is interested in joining our team, we’d love to hear from you. Please visit our website at www.jobs.fredmeyer.com.

If you or someone you know is in need of work at this time, check out Fred Meyer's website. Many local businesses and gig-economy jobs are suffering as more people gear up to stay home amid the coronavirus.