Fred Meyer announces appreciation bonus and insurance for workers during COVID-19 outbreak

Frontline grocery, supply chain, manufacturing and customer service associates will receive a one-time bonus

PORTLAND, Ore. — Fred Meyer Stores announced Saturday that it will provide a one-time bonus to every hourly front line grocery, supply chain, manufacturing and customer service worker, amounting to $300 for every full-time employee and $150 for every part-time employee at every location.

As many Americans take to grocery stores to get food and other supplies, the workers in those grocery stores are under the threat of constant exposure to the virus. Saturday marked the first time since the outbreak a company has offered any kind of additional pay or insurance for its workers during this time.

The special bonus will be paid to front line workers who were hired on or before March 1, which will cover the payroll period between March 8 and March 28, payable on April 3.