Boise State suspends 3 fraternities for breaking social gathering rules

Pi Kappa Alpha, Delta Sigma Phi, and Kappa Sigma fraternities have been placed on interim suspension, along with 18 students.

BOISE, Idaho — Three fraternities at Boise State University have been suspended after the school says they held "large gatherings" in violation of the university's coronavirus policies.

Pi Kappa Alpha, Delta Sigma Phi, and Kappa Sigma fraternities have been placed on interim suspension. Eighteen students have also been suspended in connection to the gathering. Some of those students are members of the three fraternities, others are not, according to Boise State.

"Keeping campus open, safe and healthy has been our top concern, and we have educated our students about the risks associated with large gatherings. This included specific communication with students in our fraternities and sororities," said Dean of Students Chris Wuthrich. "The majority of our students are doing what is required of all of us — wearing facial coverings, practicing physical distancing and not planning or participating in large gatherings. But, in order to remain open, we must have the cooperation of all of our students. Students who do not comply with university policies and orders will face sanctions, including removal from campus."

Amazing Boise State students: we want to stay on campus, to give you a chance to be in your labs, your studios, at clinicals. We want you to see your profs & peers in person. For everyone's sake: FOLLOW THE RULES, DON'T ATTEND OR HOST GATHERINGS. BE SAFE. We can do this, Broncos! pic.twitter.com/uRlzvKBHWv — Dr. Marlene Tromp (@MarleneTromp) August 25, 2020

The university says it is committed to following the rules and guidelines related to public gatherings, facial coverings and infection prevention to prevent the spread of COVID-19 on campus.