Four Oregon distilleries team up to make hand sanitizer for healthcare professionals

Distilleries around Oregon are teaming up to help make healthcare workers lives safer.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Distilleries in Hood River, Bend, Eugene and Portland are using what would have been idle machines to create hand sanitizer for healthcare workers.

Burkleaux's New Deal Distillery, Hood River Distillers, Oregon Spirit Distillers in Bend and Eugene's Thinking Tree Spirits are using what would be idle machinery to 20,000 gallons a week in an effort with state agencies.

"It's nice that we can help out and stay a little busy," said Tom Burkleaux, Owner of New Deal Distillery in SE Portland. "I want to say it feels good but this is not a feel-good time."