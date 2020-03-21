Four North Idaho cities close restaurants, bars on Monday due to COVID-19

This comes in an effort to reduce person-to-person transmission of COVID-19 and combat the spread of this disease.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Rathdrum, Hayden, Coeur d'Alene and Post falls announced they are temporarily shutting down all restaurants and bars in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The ordinance went into effect at 12 a.m. on Monday, March 23, for 14 days unless extended, terminated or modified.

During that time, all bars, taverns, nightclubs, private liquor clubs, taprooms, tasting rooms, mobile bars, cabarets and saloons, as well as all other alcohol-licensed premises for by the glass sales of alcoholic beverages shall close to members, guests, patrons, customers, and the general public.

All restaurants and dine-in food service whether inside or outside the establishment, is prohibited.

Restaurants and dine-in service means any eating establishment including, but not limited to, coffee shops, cafes, private dining clubs, and cafeterias that give or offer for sale food to the public, guests or employees.

Restaurants may not admit members, guests, patrons or customers inside the establishment except to pick up food for take-out.

Curbside take-out, drive-through food service and food trucks (in addition to pickup service as noted above) are permitted.

Delivery food service is permitted.