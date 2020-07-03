Four new Coronavirus cases confirmed in Oregon

Three of the new cases are travel-related; one was a contact of a known case.

Oregon health officials have identified four new presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 among residents in Jackson, Klamath and Washington counties.

State and local health officials say they are moving quickly to contact people who may have been in close contact with the individuals who tested as presumptively positive. Three of the new cases are travel-related; one was a contact of a known case.

The Oregon State Public Health Laboratory tested 42 samples from 22 people Friday when the 4 presumptive positive cases and 18 negatives were found.

Here's what we know about the individuals that tested positive for presumptive COVID-19:

Jackson County is reporting two presumptive cases that are travel-related and the individuals range in age from 55-74 and are in the same household. They are not hospitalized and will be monitored for 14 days.

Klamath County reports one presumptive case that is travel-related. All individuals that had contact with this person and are being assessed. Klamath County officials say there is no risk to community spread identified at this time.

Washington County officials say the new case did not need medical attention and had contact with a known case. Contact tracing continues.

Here's a look at where are statewide:

Total case count of 7 positive

77 people tested negative

40 tests pending

162 under monitoring – no symptoms

Completed monitoring (following individuals with no symptoms, under self-quarantine) of 278 individuals

OHA recommends that all people in Oregon take everyday precautions to prevent the spread of many respiratory illnesses, including COVID-19 and influenza:

Stay home while you are sick

Never visit a hospital or long-term care facility if you have a fever or cough illness

Cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue and then throw the tissue in the trash

Wash your hands often with soap and water for 20 seconds. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol

Avoid close contact with people who are sick

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands

Clean and disinfect surfaces that are often touched

Take care of your health overall. Staying current on your vaccinations, including flu vaccine, eating well and exercising all help your body stay resilient.

Consult CDC’s travel website for any travel advisories and steps to protect yourself if you plan to travel outside of the US



