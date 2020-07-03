Four new Coronavirus cases confirmed in Oregon

Oregon health officials have identified four new presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 among residents in Jackson, Klamath and Washington counties.
State and local health officials say they are moving quickly to contact people who may have been in close contact with the individuals who tested as presumptively positive. Three of the new cases are travel-related; one was a contact of a known case.
The Oregon State Public Health Laboratory tested 42 samples from 22 people Friday when the 4 presumptive positive cases and 18 negatives were found.
Here's what we know about the individuals that tested positive for presumptive COVID-19:
Jackson County is reporting two presumptive cases that are travel-related and the individuals range in age from 55-74 and are in the same household. They are not hospitalized and will be monitored for 14 days.
Klamath County reports one presumptive case that is travel-related. All individuals that had contact with this person and are being assessed. Klamath County officials say there is no risk to community spread identified at this time.
Washington County officials say the new case did not need medical attention and had contact with a known case. Contact tracing continues.
Here's a look at where are statewide:
- Total case count of 7 positive
- 77 people tested negative
- 40 tests pending
- 162 under monitoring – no symptoms
- Completed monitoring (following individuals with no symptoms, under self-quarantine) of 278 individuals
OHA recommends that all people in Oregon take everyday precautions to prevent the spread of many respiratory illnesses, including COVID-19 and influenza:
- Stay home while you are sick
- Never visit a hospital or long-term care facility if you have a fever or cough illness
- Cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue and then throw the tissue in the trash
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for 20 seconds. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands
- Clean and disinfect surfaces that are often touched
- Take care of your health overall. Staying current on your vaccinations, including flu vaccine, eating well and exercising all help your body stay resilient.
- Consult CDC’s travel website for any travel advisories and steps to protect yourself if you plan to travel outside of the US
RELATED: First case of coronavirus in Clark County
RELATED: Seattle couple being quarantined on cruise ship off California coast
OHA says people with COVID-19 have mild symptoms. If you are feeling sick with mild symptoms and do not need to seek medical care, stay home while you recover. If you are sick and plan to seek care, please call before going in for care so arrangements can be made to prevent exposing others.