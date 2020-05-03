Four international students in 14-day self-isolation at Boise State

Officials say the students cleared a health screening after arriving in Seattle on Monday. None have shown any signs off coronavirus illness.

BOISE, Idaho — Four international students that arrived in Boise this week to take part in a program at Boise State University are now in self-isolation for 14 days.

Health and school officials say those students cleared a health screening after their arrival in Seattle on Monday. So far, none of the students have shown any signs of the coronavirus illness.

“Public health experts have assured us that the chances of any instance or spread of the illness are very low,” Boise State spokesman Greg Hahn said. “Out of an abundance of caution we want to do all we can to support and ensure the health and safety of everyone in our campus community.”

There are still no confirmed cases of the COVID-19 in Idaho and top state officials, including the governor, say the risk of getting the virus is low.

Boise State says it has procedures for self-isolating students visiting or returning from countries with level-3 travel warnings. The university says the safety and health of students, faculty and staff are a top priority for leadership.

Boise State is monitoring up-to-date virus information and recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control, Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, the Governor's Office and Central District Health.

“Every day, health experts are learning more about the virus, how it spreads and where it has reached,” Hahn said. “The university is committed to acting on the recommendations and guidelines as they emerge — and we expect that the guidance and information will continue to change rapidly.”

For up-to-date campus information on the impacts of coronavirus, please visit this website.

