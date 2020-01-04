Fountains of Wayne co-founder, Adam Schlesinger, dies of coronavirus at 52

Adam Schlesinger was also an EGOT contender and a songwriter for the TV show "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend."

Adam Schlesinger, an award-winning singer-songwriter and founding member of the pop group Fountains of Wayne died Wednesday from coronavirus. He was 52.

His lawyer confirmed Schlesinger died from complications related to COVID-19, according to The New York Times and Variety, among others.

Schlesinger was a songwriter for TV's "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend," for which he served as executive music producer and received five Emmy nominations. He won at the 2018 Emmys in the category of outstanding original music and lyrics for the song “Antidepressants Are So Not A Big Deal.” He had also received nominations for his work on the Tony Awards, "Sesame Street" and a Stephen Colbert Christmas special.

He was also an EGOT contender, having been nominated throughout his career for Oscars, Tonys, Grammys and Emmys. His Oscar nomination came in 1997 for co-writing the theme song for the Tom Hanks-directed film "That Thing You Do!"

He was hospitalized in March and was placed on a ventilator. A day before Schlesinger's death, his Fountains of Wayne bandmate Chris Collingwood posted a note from Schlesinger's family that stated "his condition is improving and we are cautiously optimistic.

Schlesinger's attorney said he was being treated at an upstate New York hospital.