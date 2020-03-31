Flying Pie Pizzaria employee in Boise tests positive for COVID-19

The company is now closing down one of its locations for a deep and thorough cleaning.

BOISE, Idaho — Flying Pie Pizzaria, a popular pizza chain in the Treasure Valley, announced that one of their employees at their West Fairview Avenue location tested positive for COVID-19 in a Facebook post.

The business said the employee had not been there since Monday, March 23.

While health officials did not recommend the business to temporarily close down, the Fairview location will now close down for deep cleaning.

Flying Pie said closing down the location will "will give us ample time to ensure the health of all employees and to thoroughly deep clean all surfaces in the restaurant with a special food-safe sanitizer solution that has been approved for COVID-19."

In addition to thoroughly cleaning the pizzeria, Flying Pie is also speaking with their employees about what steps to take next.

"We are in the process of contacting all affected employees and recommending that they take all necessary precautions to remain safe and healthy at this time," the company said in a Facebook post. "We care deeply for our Flying Pie Family and will take all steps necessary to ensure the health and wellbeing of all our employees and our greater pizza-loving community."

Flying Pie did not state when the employee was tested or if any other employees may have gotten sick.

