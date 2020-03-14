Five confirmed cases of coronavirus in Spokane County, health officials say

The Spokane Regional Health District is identifying and contacting those who may have come in contact with the newest infected individual.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Five Spokane County residents have tested positive for the 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19), according to the Washington State Department of Health on Wednesday.

As of Tuesday in the state of Washington, 1,012 people have tested positive for the virus and 52 of those people died. A total of 13,117 people have tested negative. The latest numbers for Wednesday have not been released yet.

The Spokane Regional Health District is identifying and contacting those who may have come in contact with the newest infected individual. They will be monitored for fever and respiratory symptoms.

Gov. Jay Inslee signed five coronavirus relief bills Tuesday, including a measure allocating $200 million in emergency funding. The money, which the state Legislature approved last week, could go toward setting up quarantine sites, freeing up hospital beds, and aiding businesses negatively impacted by the virus.

Inslee said it was "very possible" the state could need additional appropriations.

He also ordered a temporary shutdown of restaurants, bars, theaters and clubs as the state fights a coronavirus outbreak. Restaurants will be allowed to have take-out and delivery services, but no in-person dining. Gatherings are also expected to be further limited to 50 people.

The City of Spokane announced on Monday that Mayor Nadine Woodward has decided to halt water shut-offs during the COVID-19 outbreak, commonly known as coronavirus.

The city is also suspending late fees until further notice, according to a press release.

Residents still must pay their utility bills, but arrangements can be made and relief is being provided through funds donated to the U-Help program, according to the city.

Schools across Washington State are also closed until April 24.

One person who tested positive for the virus is a woman in her 40s who is displaying symptoms of the virus, said Spokane County Health Officer Dr. Bob Lutz. One of the other people who tested positive is a man in his 50s.

Lutz said a third person who tested positive for the virus had not been contacted by health officials. Each contact investigation takes 30 minutes to one hour.

One person who tested positive for the virus did not travel but Lutz believes they may have had contact with someone in the Seattle area.

“All three individuals, to the best of my knowledge, are not necessary requiring hospitalization," he said.

Some school district leaders announced over the weekend that people who tested positive have ties to area schools.

A parent at Bemiss Elementary tested positive for COVID-19, along with a robotics team adviser who worked in the Medical Lake School District.

FIRST Washington posted on its website that a mentor from a robotics competition team has tested positive for COVID-19.

The mentor attended the Glacier Peak Week 1 and West Valley Week 2 events. The event at West Valley High School in Spokane Valley was held from March 5-7.

Lutz said anyone who tests positive for the virus is told to self-isolate if they are not sick enough to be hospitalized.

Lutz added that the turnaround time on the first test in Spokane County was three days, which he called "encouraging."

At a press conference on Friday, Lutz said he knew the virus was in Spokane County but health leaders did not yet have documentation to prove it. He addressed that again on Saturday.

“We see this spreading throughout the entire state and I think that, as I mentioned before, I knew that it was here but I didn’t have confirmation that it was here," Lutz said on Saturday.

Some people have expressed concerns about whether hospitals in the area are equipped to deal with the virus. Lutz responded to these fears by saying hospitals in our area have the capacity right now and health leaders are working to prevent them from being overwhelmed.

Those who have scheduled elective surgeries at area hospitals should consider postponing them, Lutz said.

We need to be practicing social distancing, Lutz says

“Social distancing is something we need to be looking at, we need to be practicing," Lutz said.

This means staying away from other people as a way to protect oneself and others from getting sick.

“We want people to continue to go about their daily activities, acknowledging that they’ll have to do their daily activities somewhat differently," Lutz said. "This does not mean stockpiling resources. It really means looking at doing things a little bit differently."

Sheriff activates emergency operations center

Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich, as the Director of Greater Spokane Department of Emergency Management, announced on Friday the immediate activation of the Emergency Operation Center.

He also called for a meeting of all stakeholders on Monday, March 16, 2020, to discuss coordinated effort to assist and ensure the welfare of our community.

Another coronavirus patient released

Kelli Hawkins, a spokesperson for the health district, said another coronavirus patient who was receiving treatment in Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center's Special Pathogens Unit has been released after two tests for the virus came back negative.

One person is still receiving treatment and is in satisfactory condition, Hawkins said.

Four coronavirus patients were brought to Sacred Heart on Feb. 19 from Travis Air Force Base in Northern California. The patients were passengers on the Diamond Princess cruise ship.

What are coronavirus symptoms?

The symptoms of coronavirus are similar to the flu or colds. Symptoms include a fever, cough, and shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, according to the Washington State Department of Health.

The severity of symptoms ranges significantly. Some cases are very mild with symptoms similar to the common cold, and some cases are more like severe pneumonia that require hospitalization.

Most deaths have been reported in older adults who had other health conditions, according to DOH.

Symptoms may appear as soon as two days after being exposed to the coronavirus or as long as 14 days.

A Washington state call center has been set up to answer your questions about COVID-19. If you have questions about how the virus spreads, what is being done in Washington state, and what you can do if you have symptoms, call 1-800-525-0127 and press #.

