Second Washington State Department of Corrections inmate dies from coronavirus

CONNELL, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Corrections reported on Wednesday that a second inmate had died from the novel coronavirus
According to the DOC, 72-year-old William Bryant died at about 7 p.m. on Monday due to coronavirus. He was being held at the Coyote Ridge Corrections Center in Connell before being transported to a local medical facility, according to a DOC spokesperson.
Bryant was serving a 68-month sentence for first-degree child molestation in Grays Harbor County.
First DOC inmate dies of coronavirus
The Washington State Department of Corrections reported on June 18 that a 63-year-old male inmate died of coronavirus, the first state inmate to die from the virus.
According to the DOC, 63-year-old Victor Bueno died of coronavirus on Wednesday after initially being taken to a hospital on May 31. Bueno was an inmate at the Coyote Ridge Corrections Center in Connell, according to the department.
The DOC said "access to outside medical resources in the community is limited to a team of volunteer EMS professionals and hospitals more than one hour away."