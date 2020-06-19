Second Washington State Department of Corrections inmate dies from coronavirus

On Wednesday, 63-year-old Victor Bueno died due to coronavirus, the first state inmate to die from the virus.

CONNELL, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Corrections reported on Wednesday that a second inmate had died from the novel coronavirus

According to the DOC, 72-year-old William Bryant died at about 7 p.m. on Monday due to coronavirus. He was being held at the Coyote Ridge Corrections Center in Connell before being transported to a local medical facility, according to a DOC spokesperson.

Bryant was serving a 68-month sentence for first-degree child molestation in Grays Harbor County.

First DOC inmate dies of coronavirus

The Washington State Department of Corrections reported on June 18 that a 63-year-old male inmate died of coronavirus, the first state inmate to die from the virus.

According to the DOC, 63-year-old Victor Bueno died of coronavirus on Wednesday after initially being taken to a hospital on May 31. Bueno was an inmate at the Coyote Ridge Corrections Center in Connell, according to the department.