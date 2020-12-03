Federal officials, BBB warn against coronavirus scams

The FDA and FTC recently sent letters to seven companies, including a Nampa business, warning against selling fraudulent products claiming to treat the coronavirus.

BOISE, Idaho — Cases of coronavirus continue to throughout the United States, with the World Health Organization calling it a pandemic on Wednesday.

The same day, President Trump issued a 30-day travel ban to Europe because of the spread of the virus. The NBA also suspended its 2020 basketball season until further notice over coronavirus concerns.

As more cases of the virus pop up, scammers are looking to cash in on people's fears.

Health officials are warning consumers to beware, while also calling out some companies for selling fake products related to coronavirus.

On Monday, the Food and Drug Administration and Federal Trade Commission announced they had sent out warning letters to seven companies that were selling fraudulent products that claimed to help or treat the virus.

One of those companies is Nampa-based Herbal Amy CBD.

The federal letter sent to Herbal Amy stated one of its products, called Buhner Coronavirus Kit, was misleading in its description by claiming to be a treatment for the virus.

The letter quotes the company's website:

“Corona virus treatment. Stephen Buhner has analyzed how corona viruses infect tissues, what tissues they infect, and the herbs that are useful to interrupt that process, as well as the herbs useful to shut down the cytokine cascade they create....All the herbs are specific in one way or another for this virus. A number of the herbs are strongly antiviral for corona viruses .…."

The same post on the website claimed the product had been successfully used for other infections, such as SARS.

KTVB reached out to Amy Weidner, the owner of Herbal Amy, who said the claims about it being a coronavirus treatment actually came from the product's inventor, Stephen Buhner. Herbal Amy was a third party in the matter. However, Weidner also said that post had been removed from the website, per the FDA's request. As of late Wednesday night, the product was still on the website, but the description had been updated to remove references to coronavirus and it was listed as "out of stock."

Nationwide, other products are also popping up which claim to treat coronavirus. One that has been making headlines is "silver solution" - which was promoted by televangelist Jim Bakker on his show.

Bakker claimed the product had been tested on other strains of the coronavirus and eliminated it within 12 hours.

Federal agencies, including the FDA, have previously warned consumers against using the "silver solution" - also known as colloidal silver. According to the agency, the product is not effective in treating any disease or infection, and in fact, can have serious side effects.

KTVB also reached out to the Better Business Bureau. Spokeswoman Rebecca Barr said they haven't been notified of coronavirus scams in Idaho yet, but they are seeing them in other states.

The BBB has had reports from consumers about social media scams, with sellers claiming to have a "miracle cure" for coronavirus. Barr said another common tactic is for scammers to use concern over the virus as a selling tool for things like insurance.

To give an example of that, the BBB shared with KTVB a voicemail recording a consumer had received.

“The coronavirus is spreading. Keep your family safe and secure and speak to one of our health agents about getting you covered with the lowest cost health plans in the country,” the recording stated. "Now is the time to act, don’t be too late.”

In a press release this week, the FDA and FTC stated "the sale and promotion of fraudulent COVID-19 products to be a threat to the public health."

It went on to say, "There already is a high level of anxiety over the potential spread of coronavirus. What we don't need in this situation are companies preying on consumers by promoting products with fraudulent prevention and treatment claims."

Health officials are urging consumers to be on the lookout for coronavirus-related scams, reminding everyone that there is currently no vaccine or treatment for it.

In Idaho, the risk of contracting COVID-19 remains low, according to officials. At KTVB, we're focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the virus.

