Expert: Idaho will have to be smart to defeat coronavirus

BOISE, Idaho — The co-chair of Gov. Brad Little's COVID-19 Testing Task Force says Idaho's long-term success in reopening during the pandemic hinges on understanding what the state and individuals have to do to defeat the coronavirus.
Jim Souza is the chief medical officer for St. Luke's Health System. He says the virus is easily destroyed with soap and water or alcohol wipes, but it does a good job hiding in the population.
He says that means Idaho residents have to make efforts to avoid getting the virus or spreading it to others.
He says Idaho officials will have to ramp up testing, contact tracing and develop rapid response teams.
