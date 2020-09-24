Emmett High School to shut down Friday after positive coronavirus test

Administrators say there has been one confirmed COVID-19 case and two "probable" cases among students.

EMMETT, Idaho — Emmett High School will cancel all classes Friday after one student tested positive for COVID-19 and two other students were identified as "probable" infections.

The shutdown will allow classrooms and other areas of the school to be thoroughly cleaned and disinfected.

"It's hoped that exposures will be contained and limited to just those who have already been notified. We rather be safe and take these precautionary steps now, and ultimately keep school open for the long-term," Principal Wade Carter said.

Scheduled athletic events will continue as planned, and for now, school is only canceled for one day, according to Carter.

Southwest District Health officials are contacting Emmett students and teachers who have been in contact with the infected students about quarantine requirements.

"This is a good reminder for students, parents, staff and community members that the recommendations for staying home when sick, social distancing, masking and keeping hands clean are essential to keeping students in a face-to-face learning atmosphere," Superintendent Craig Woods said.

Other schools in the Emmett School District will remain open.

"We do ask parents to contact their school office if children are sick or people in the household have tested positive for COVID," Woods said. "This early information helps us look at ways to contain outbreaks."

