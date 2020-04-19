Eagle-based toy company makes much-needed face masks for the coronavirus pandemic

"It's nice to make a difference to be part of a solution and not part of a problem."

BOISE, Idaho — Zompers LLC is an Eagle-based toy company but has pivoted to making millions of face masks at their factories across the globe to help combat the coronavirus pandemic.

Currently, the company told KTVB that they are working with government agencies and private companies, including Boise-based Albertsons, to get the personal protective equipment out to those that are on the front lines against COVID-19.

According to CEO Kevin Keep, the efforts to make and distribute face masks quickly snow-balled into a massive undertaking.

"Next thing you know different divisions with Albertsons were calling us saying hey we need some for our stores, Denver, then Salt Lake, Portland, then southern California and it just snowballed and we realized there is a big demand for personal protection equipment and masks," Keep said, "So we kind of flipped our protection channels in business and moved into that sector of business for us."

Keep added that the company has several factories overseas, including in China, and decided to switch to making face masks after they witnessed what happened in China and knew the severity of what was coming.

"It's nice to make a difference to be part of a solution and not part of a problem."

