Health and Welfare miscalculation behind large drop in recovered COVID-19 cases

Health officials realized the problem on July 1, and have switched to a manual counting process until the analysis code can be fixed.

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare says an issue in their analysis code is responsible for an erroneous rise in recovered coronavirus cases.

The department originally was reporting that 4,393 people total had recovered from COVID-19. That number was revised to 2,801 on July 2 after officials learned the coding error was artificially inflating the numbers.

Spokeswoman Niki Forbing-Orr said the issue was with a variable format in the exported data file for the illness onset date field exporting as a character into the data file instead of a date format.

"Basically, the addition part of the calculation failed," she said.

By Wednesday, the number of recovered patients had risen to 2,932. The state has just under 8,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases.