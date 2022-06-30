Dr. Ryan Cole out of St. Luke's networks

The pathologist and CDH board member has been a vocal critic of COVID-19 vaccines.

BOISE, Idaho — Garden City pathologist Dr. Ryan Cole is no longer participating in the St. Luke's Health Partners network.

Cole Diagnostics, a medical laboratory founded by Cole, is also out of the network, a spokesperson for St. Luke's Health System confirmed Tuesday.

According to St. Luke's Health Partners website this means Cole Diagnostics will no longer be in network for nearly 200,000 Idahoans.

The circumstances around Cole leaving the network of thousands of provider groups are not known; St. Luke's would not say whether he left on his own or if the group removed him.

In response to a request for more information, St. Luke's public relations manager Christine Myron told KTVB's Morgan Romero that Idaho peer review law prohibits St. Luke's from disclosing any further detail, other than the fact that Cole is no longer part of the network.

Myron referred to an Idaho Statute that states, "to encourage research, discipline and medical study by certain health care organizations for the purposes of reducing morbidity and mortality, enforcing and improving the standards of medical practice in the state of Idaho, certain records of such health care organizations shall be confidential and privileged as set forth in this chapter."

Cole has become a controversial figure during the COVID-19 pandemic for his outspoken criticism of COVID-19 vaccines and for touting the use of ivermectin, an anti-parasite drug commonly used on horses and livestock, as a treatment for COVID-19. Cole Diagnostics also conducts COVID-19 testing.

Many health care professionals have complained that Cole is spreading misinformation, and formal complaints have been filed with the Idaho Board of Medicine and Washington Medical Commission. As of Tuesday, the Idaho board has not taken any formal action, and Cole's license to practice as a physician remains in effect until June 30, 2022.

St. Luke's Health Partners contracts with healthcare providers and facilities on behalf of its insurance partners. The network is known as BrightPath in northern and eastern Idaho.

