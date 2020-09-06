Donnelly Food Bank in good hands during pandemic

Allison Hatzenbuler does it all. She runs the Donnelly Food Bank and keeps staff and clients safe while helping the community when they needed it most.

DONNELLY, Idaho — Meet Allison Hatzenbuler. She lives in Donnelly and runs the Donnelly Food Bank.

During the pandemic she has found ways to keep the staff and clients safe while helping the community when they needed it most.



Those who work with her say she leads by example, whether it be washing the floors, food pick ups, stocking shelves or making a quick trip to get supplies.



She also cooks meals herself and delivers them to shut-ins or people in need.



And she delivers food boxes with no questions asked.

