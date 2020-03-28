Donate personal protective equipment to our healthcare workers

BOISE, Idaho — Every day healthcare workers in Idaho are giving people the care they need.
But now something that our healthcare workers need is in short supply.
Personal protective equipment, also known as PPE, helps keep our doctors and nurses safe as they take care of sick patients.
But masks, gloves, gowns, face shields and other garments are all running low in our local hospitals because of the number of people looking for coronavirus tests and treatment.
We talked to one nurse who says their need to be protected isn't just for their own benefit.
"It's not just for healthcare workers, you're not just looking out for our own, this is a huge, a whole community-wide effort, because if your nurse, your doctor, your support staff, the janitorial staff at the hospital, all of those are essential workers that keep the hospital going. If they get sick and they're quarantined or they're out for two weeks, you're having to fill that staff from somewhere and the supply isn't endless," said Gina Gorden.
If you have personal protective equipment you can donate, there's a drive happening at Boise State University on Saturday.
People are asked to donate things like masks, gloves, hand sanitizer, and bleach products.
Just drop them off at east parking lot of Albertsons Stadium between noon and 4 p.m. The drop off is drive-thru only.
If you're a business with PPE, you can donate. You can also bring an itemized list of what you're giving away so they can give you a tax credit.
What is needed
- Surgical masks
- Clear face shields
- Eye protection and goggles
- Sterile and non-sterile gloves
- Respirator masks
- Disposable gowns
- Unopened bleach bottles
- Shoe covers
Who can help
- Private citizens
- Elective surgery clinics
- Veterinary clinics
- Tattoo parlors
- Nail & hair salons
- Construction groups
- Dental clinics
- Anyone with supplies
