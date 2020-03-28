Donate personal protective equipment to our healthcare workers

Healthcare workers are running low on personal protective equipment. A donation drive is being held Saturday.

BOISE, Idaho — Every day healthcare workers in Idaho are giving people the care they need.



But now something that our healthcare workers need is in short supply.

Personal protective equipment, also known as PPE, helps keep our doctors and nurses safe as they take care of sick patients.

But masks, gloves, gowns, face shields and other garments are all running low in our local hospitals because of the number of people looking for coronavirus tests and treatment.

We talked to one nurse who says their need to be protected isn't just for their own benefit.

"It's not just for healthcare workers, you're not just looking out for our own, this is a huge, a whole community-wide effort, because if your nurse, your doctor, your support staff, the janitorial staff at the hospital, all of those are essential workers that keep the hospital going. If they get sick and they're quarantined or they're out for two weeks, you're having to fill that staff from somewhere and the supply isn't endless," said Gina Gorden.

If you have personal protective equipment you can donate, there's a drive happening at Boise State University on Saturday.

People are asked to donate things like masks, gloves, hand sanitizer, and bleach products.

Just drop them off at east parking lot of Albertsons Stadium between noon and 4 p.m. The drop off is drive-thru only.

If you're a business with PPE, you can donate. You can also bring an itemized list of what you're giving away so they can give you a tax credit.



What is needed

Surgical masks

Clear face shields

Eye protection and goggles

Sterile and non-sterile gloves

Respirator masks

Disposable gowns

Unopened bleach bottles

Shoe covers

Who can help

Private citizens

Elective surgery clinics

Veterinary clinics

Tattoo parlors

Nail & hair salons

Construction groups

Dental clinics

Anyone with supplies

